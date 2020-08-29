BLACKPINK Tops iTunes Charts With “Ice Cream” + Becomes 3rd Most-Subscribed Artist On YouTube

BLACKPINK is celebrating many achievements with the discharge of their new music “Ice Cream“!

As of August 29, BLACKPINK has topped the iTunes Prime Songs chart in 38 international locations and areas with “Ice Cream,” their new music that includes Selena Gomez. The music additionally charted excessive in locations just like the U.S. and U.Okay., coming in at second and third place in these international locations respectively.

The music has additionally been charting excessive on Korean music streaming websites, and the music video surpassed 70 million views on YouTube in simply 21 hours after its launch.

BLACKPINK additionally reached a milestone on YouTube as they turned the third most-subscribed artist on the platform. In keeping with YG Leisure, BLACKPINK’s YouTube channel surpassed 45.6 million subscribers as of eight p.m. KST on August 28, surpassing Ed Sheeran and making BLACKPINK the third most-subscribed artist. Earlier this month, BLACKPINK had develop into the fourth most-subscribed artist, surpassing Eminem as they reached 44 million subscribers.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the wonderful achievements!

