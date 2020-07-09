BLACKPINK, TWICE, SEVENTEEN, IU, Suga, And Baekhyun Top Gaon Monthly And Weekly Charts

Gaon Chart revealed its newest month-to-month and weekly chart rankings!

Weekly Album Chart

Baekhyun’s “Delight” ranked No. 1 for the bodily album chart for the week of June 28 to July 4. IZ*ONE’s “Oneiric Diary” got here in at No. 2, and AB6IX’s new album “VIVID” ranked No. 3. WOODZ’s (Cho Seung Youn’s) new solo debut album “EQUAL” entered the chart at No. 4, and MAMAMOO member Hwasa’s new solo album “María” adopted at No. 5.

Monthly Album Chart

SEVENTEEN’s “Heng:garæ,” which lately earned them the title of “million vendor,” ranked No. 1 on the bodily album chart for June. TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” entered the chart at No. 2, and IZ*ONE’s “Oneiric Diary” adopted at No. 3. Baekhyun’s “Delight,” which acquired an official triple platinum certification, ranked No. 4, and Stray Children’s new album “GO生” positioned No. 5.

Weekly Obtain Chart

For this week’s digital obtain chart, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” topped the chart, adopted by new releases. Hwasa’s “María” got here in at No. 2, Sunmi’s “pporappippam” ranked No. 3, Zico’s “Summer season Hate” that includes Rain got here in at No. 4, and AB6IX’s “THE ANSWER” entered the chart at No. 5.

Monthly Obtain Chart

TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” topped the digital obtain chart for June, and Kim Ho Joong’s “Grandmother” adopted at No. 2. Ha Sung Woon’s “Get Prepared” positioned No. 3, with IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan” rating No. Four and BLOO’s “Downtown Child” rating No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” topped the general digital chart for this week as nicely. BLOO’s “Downtown Child” got here in at No. 2, and Hwasa’s “María” debuted at No. 3. IU’s “eight,” which was produced by BTS’ Suga and options him as an artist, ranked No. 4. Sunmi’s new launch “pporappippam” rounded out the highest 5 for the week.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

The highest 5 songs on the general digital chart and the streaming chart had been precisely the identical for the month of June: IU and Suga’s “eight” got here out on prime for each charts. “Hospital Playlist” OSTs “Aloha” by Jo Jung Suk and “I Knew I Love” by Jeon Mi Do positioned No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. TWICE’s “MORE & MORE” entered the chart at No. 4, and Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop” ranked No. 5.

Weekly Streaming Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” topped this week’s streaming chart as nicely. BLOO’s “Downtown Child” got here in at No. 2, adopted by IU and Suga’s “eight” at No. 3, Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” at No. 4, and Hwasa’s “María” at No. 5.

Weekly Social Chart

Following BLACKPINK’s profitable comeback, the group continued to rank No. 1 for this week’s “Social Chart 2.0.” IZ*ONE adopted at No. 2, with BTS at No. 3, Kim Ho Joong at No. 4, and Lim Younger Woong at No. 5.

Monthly Social Chart

BLACKPINK additionally got here in at No. 1 for Gaon’s month-to-month social chart for June. BTS ranked No. 2, Kim Ho Joong ranked No. 3, and Lim Younger Woong adopted at No. 4. IZ*ONE rounded out the highest 5.

