BLACKPINK, TXT, BTS, NCT, SuperM, And K/DA Rank High On Billboard’s World Albums Chart

Billboard has launched its World Albums chart for the week of November 28!

BLACKPINK’s first full-length album “THE ALBUM” returned to No. 1 in its seventh week on the chart, whereas TXT’s “minisode1: Blue Hour” stayed robust at No. 2 in its third week.

BTS managed to land six albums within the high 15 of this week’s chart, with “Map of the Soul: 7” at No. 3, “Love Your self: Reply” at No. 5, “Skool Luv Affair” at No. 8, “Love Your self: Her” at No. 13, “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 14, and “Love Your self: Tear” at No. 15.

NCT’s “RESONANCE Pt. 1” got here in at No. 6 in its sixth week on the chart, whereas digital woman group K/DA’s “ALL OUT” (which options vocals by (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and Miyeon, in addition to TWICE’s Jihyo, Nayeon, Sana, and Chaeyoung) adopted at No. 7.

Lastly, SuperM’s first full-length album “Tremendous One” claimed No. 11 in its eighth week on the chart.

Congratulations to the entire artists!