BLACKPINK’s “As If It’s Your Final” Becomes Their 4th MV To Surpass 850 Million Views

One other one in every of BLACKPINK’s music movies has reached a powerful milestone!

On August 22 at roughly 2:34 p.m. KST, the music video for BLACKPINK’s “As If It’s Your Final” surpassed 850 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on June 22, 2017, which means that they achieved the feat in roughly three years and two months.

This makes “As If It’s Your Final” BLACKPINK’s fourth music video to achieve the milestone following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Why not rejoice by rewatching “As If It’s Your Final” under?