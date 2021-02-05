General News

BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” Becomes 1st K-Pop Debut MV To Hit 1.1 Billion Views

February 5, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has performed it once more!

The music video for BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” surpassed 1.1 billion views on YouTube on February 4 at roughly 4:35 p.m. KST. The video was launched on August 8, 2016 at 8 p.m. KST, that means it took about 4 years, 5 months, and 26 days to achieve the milestone.

“BOOMBAYAH” is BLACKPINK’s third music video to assemble over 1.1 billion views following “DDU-DU DD-DU” and “Kill This Love.” BLACKPINK is the one Korean artist with three music movies to achieve the milestone, and “BOOMBAYAH” is the one Okay-pop debut music video with over 1.1 billion views.

Congratulations, BLACKPINK! Watch the music video once more right here:

