BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” Becomes 1st K-Pop Debut MV To Reach 1 Billion Views

October 13, 2020
BLACKPINK continues to hit spectacular milestones on YouTube!

BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” music video, which was launched August 8, 2016 at 8 p.m. KST, surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube at roughly 8:25 a.m. KST on October 13. This implies it took about 4 years, two months, 4 days, and 12 hours to achieve the view rely.

“BOOMBAYAH” is BLACKPINK’s third music video to achieve 1 billion views following “DDU-DU DD-DU” and “Kill This Love.” BLACKPINK is the one Korean artist with three music movies to achieve the milestone, and “BOOMBAYAH” is the one Ok-pop debut music video with over 1 billion views.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the superb feat! Watch the music video under:

