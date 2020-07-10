BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” Becomes 1st K-Pop Debut MV To Reach 900 Million Views

BLACKPINK has achieved one other YouTube milestone!

On July 10 at about 12:50 p.m. KST, the woman group’s “BOOMBAYAH” music video surpassed 900 million views on YouTube. That is roughly three years, 11 months, at some point, and 17 hours since its launch on August 8, 2016 at Eight p.m. KST.

“BOOMBAYAH” is the primary Ok-pop debut music video to realize the feat and BLACKPINK’s third music video following “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

