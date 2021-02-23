BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV To Surpass 1.5 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has set one other document with “DDU-DU DDU-DU”!

On February 23 at roughly 6:38 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, changing into the primary Okay-pop group music video ever to attain the milestone.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” was first launched on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that the video took two years, eight months, and eight days to hit the 1.5 billion view mark.

PSY’s “Gangnam Type” is the one different Korean music video to have over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Benefit from the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video once more under!