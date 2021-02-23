General News

BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” Becomes 1st K-Pop Group MV To Surpass 1.5 Billion Views

February 23, 2021
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has set one other document with “DDU-DU DDU-DU”!

On February 23 at roughly 6:38 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video reached 1.5 billion views on YouTube, changing into the primary Okay-pop group music video ever to attain the milestone.

“DDU-DU DDU-DU” was first launched on June 15, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that the video took two years, eight months, and eight days to hit the 1.5 billion view mark.

PSY’s “Gangnam Type” is the one different Korean music video to have over 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Benefit from the “DDU-DU DDU-DU” music video once more under!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.