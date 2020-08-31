BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying With Hearth” Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 550 Million Views

BLACKPINK has hit one other milestone!

On August 31 at roughly 5 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying with Hearth” music video reached 550 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on November 1, 2016, which means it took slightly over three years, 9 months, and 30 days to hit the milestone.

BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying with Hearth” is the group’s fifth music video to achieve 550 million views after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

Watch the “Enjoying with Hearth” music video once more to rejoice!