General News

BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying With Hearth” Becomes Their 5th MV To Hit 550 Million Views

August 31, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has hit one other milestone!

On August 31 at roughly 5 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying with Hearth” music video reached 550 million views on YouTube. The music video was launched on November 1, 2016, which means it took slightly over three years, 9 months, and 30 days to hit the milestone.

BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying with Hearth” is the group’s fifth music video to achieve 550 million views after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations, BLACKPINK!

Watch the “Enjoying with Hearth” music video once more to rejoice!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment