General News

BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying With Hearth” Becomes Their 6th MV To Reach 600 Million Views

December 28, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has completed one other YouTube milestone with “Enjoying with Hearth”!

On December 28 round 3:08 p.m. KST, the music video for “Enjoying with Hearth” hit 600 million views. The MV was launched on November 1, 2016, that means that it reached the milestone in about 4 years and two months.

“Enjoying with Hearth” is BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to hit 600 million views, after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”

Rejoice by watching “Enjoying with Hearth” once more beneath!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.