BLACKPINK’s “Enjoying With Hearth” Becomes Their 6th MV To Reach 600 Million Views

BLACKPINK has completed one other YouTube milestone with “Enjoying with Hearth”!

On December 28 round 3:08 p.m. KST, the music video for “Enjoying with Hearth” hit 600 million views. The MV was launched on November 1, 2016, that means that it reached the milestone in about 4 years and two months.

“Enjoying with Hearth” is BLACKPINK’s sixth music video to hit 600 million views, after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”

Rejoice by watching “Enjoying with Hearth” once more beneath!