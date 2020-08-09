General News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Achieves New Record As It Hits 400 Million Views

August 9, 2020
BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to set new milestones!

On August eight at roughly 10:50 p.m. KST, the music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 400 million views on YouTube. The MV was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, which means that it completed the feat in about 43 days.

This can be a new document for BLACKPINK. Beforehand, the lady group set the document for the quickest Okay-pop group MV to succeed in 400 million views with “Kill This Love,” which took about 63 days. They’ve now smashed that document with 20 days to spare.

That is BLACKPINK’s seventh music video to succeed in the milestone, following “Whistle,” “Enjoying With Hearth,” “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” and “As If It’s Your Final.”

YG Leisure shared a poster to mark the event.

Take a look at the music video for “How You Like That” once more under!

