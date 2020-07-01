BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Achieves Perfect All-Kill

BLACKPINK’s pre-release single “How You Like That” has achieved an ideal all-kill on music charts!

Quickly after the discharge of “How You Like That” on June 26, the music topped home music charts, even breaking the woman group file on Melon for the very best variety of distinctive listeners within the first hour of launch. “How You Like That” additionally dominated iTunes charts all over the world, setting a brand new file for essentially the most iTunes Prime Songs charts topped by a woman group music.

On July 1 at 11:30 a.m. KST, iChart introduced that “How You Like That” had achieved an ideal all-kill.

A music receives an authorized all-kill when it’s No. 1 on the each day and realtime charts of Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Soribada; Vibe’s each day chart; and the realtime charts of Flo and iChart. An ideal all-kill implies that the music has additionally topped iChart’s weekly chart.

BLACKPINK has additionally been smashing Guinness-certified information on YouTube with the “How You Like That” music video.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!