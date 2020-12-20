BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Girl Group MV To Hit 700 Million Views

BLACKPINK has set one other YouTube file!

On December 19 at 11:26 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 700 million views, making it the quickest Okay-pop woman group music video ever to succeed in the milestone. The tune was initially launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the video simply over 5 months, 22 days, and 17 hours to hit the 700 million mark.

BLACKPINK additionally held the earlier file for the quickest Okay-pop woman group music video to surpass 700 million views with “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” which took eight months and 21 days to succeed in the milestone.

“How You Like That” is now BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to surpass 700 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “How You Like That” once more beneath: