General News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Girl Group MV To Hit 700 Million Views

December 20, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has set one other YouTube file!

On December 19 at 11:26 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 700 million views, making it the quickest Okay-pop woman group music video ever to succeed in the milestone. The tune was initially launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the video simply over 5 months, 22 days, and 17 hours to hit the 700 million mark.

BLACKPINK additionally held the earlier file for the quickest Okay-pop woman group music video to surpass 700 million views with “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” which took eight months and 21 days to succeed in the milestone.

“How You Like That” is now BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to surpass 700 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the record-breaking music video for “How You Like That” once more beneath:

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.