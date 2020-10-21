BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Hit 600 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV has shattered one other document!

The music video for “How You Like That” got here out on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and it reached 600 million views by October 22 at 1:02 a.m. KST. This implies it took about three months, 25 days, and 7 hours to achieve the milestone.

The earlier record-holder for quickest Korean group MV to achieve 600 million views was BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love,” which achieved the feat in 5 months, 24 days, and 5 hours.

“How You Like That” is now BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to surpass 600 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,”and “Kill This Love.”

Rejoice by watching “How You Like That” once more under!