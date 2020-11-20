BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Hit 650 Million Views

BLACKPINK beats their very own report for Korean teams as “How You Like That” hits 650 million views on YouTube!

The music video for “How You Like That” got here out on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and it reached 650 million views by November 19 at 7:25 p.m. KST. This implies it took about 4 months, 24 days, and one hour to attain the feat.

The earlier record-holder for quickest Korean group MV to succeed in 650 million views was BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love,” which hit the milestone in seven months, 10 days, and 20 hours.

“How You Like That” is now BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to surpass 650 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” and “Kill This Love.”

Have a good time by watching “How You Like That” beneath!