BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Becomes The Fastest K-Pop Girl Group MV To Hit 800 Million Views

March 13, 2021
BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video has reached new heights!

On March 13 at roughly 10 p.m. KST, the music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 800 million views on YouTube. The MV was launched on June 26, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took about eight months and 15 days to achieve the milestone, a brand new report for the group.

BLACKPINK additionally beforehand held the report for the quickest Okay-pop lady group music video to achieve 800 million views with “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” which achieved the feat in 10 months and 26 days.

That is BLACKPINK’s fifth music video to hit 800 million views, following “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” and “As If It’s Your Final.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

