BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Maintains Top Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 5

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” held onto the highest spot for the eighth week in a row, breaking the Soompi Music Chart report for the music with essentially the most weeks at No. 1. The earlier report was held by BIGBANG’s “LIES” since 2007. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Debuting at No. 2 with a detailed rating is ITZY’s newest hit “Not Shy,” the title monitor from ITZY’s mini album of the identical identify. The energetic R&B dance monitor, with lyrics written by Park Jin Younger, expresses being sincere about emotions of affection.

Rounding out the highest three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” dropping one spot to No. 3. This music has gathered six music present wins.

Yet one more music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco,” a duet with Sunmi, strikes up 15 spots to No. 6 this week. Park Jin Younger composed and wrote the lyrics for this Euro disco music.

Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 5 1 (–) How You Like That Chart Data 1 Earlier rank 9 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (new) Not Shy Chart Data 0 Earlier rank 1 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

3 (-1) DUMDi DUMDi Chart Data 2 Earlier rank 3 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

4 (-1) Maria Chart Data 3 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart 2 Peak on chart

5 (-1) NUNU NANA Chart Data 4 Earlier rank 4 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

6 (+15) When We Disco (duet with Sunmi) Chart Data 21 Earlier rank 2 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

7 (-2) Nonstop Chart Data 5 Earlier rank 17 Variety of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

8 (-2) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain) Chart Data 6 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

9 (-1) pporappippam Chart Data 8 Earlier rank 8 Variety of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

10 (-1) Aloha Chart Data 9 Earlier rank 22 Variety of week on chart 4 Peak on chart

Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (+1) ON BTS 12 (-5) MORE & MORE TWICE 13 (-2) Into the I-LAND IU 14 (-4) 홀로 (HOLO) Lee Hello 15 (+4) 취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy) Sandeul 16 (-3) 사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like) Jeon Mi Do 17 (-2) PLAY (feat. CHANGMO) Chungha 18 (-2) METEOR CHANGMO 19 (-2) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 20 (-2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 21 (-7) Monster Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi 22 (–) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 23 (-3) 아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess) BOL4 24 (–) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 25 (-2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time) Noel 26 (+8) HIP MAMAMOO 27 (-2) 시작 (Begin) Gaho 28 (–) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person) Pleasure 29 (–) 덤더럼 (Dumhdurum) Apink 30 (+3) To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 31 (-5) What You Ready For Somi 32 (-2) 거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous) Baek Ji Younger 33 (-1) 아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time) Lee Soo Hyun 34 (new) BOCA DreamCatcher 35 (–) BOY TREASURE 36 (–) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 37 (-6) 환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan) IZ*ONE 38 (new) TO BE OR NOT TO BE ONEUS 39 (+7) 취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk) Hwang In Wook 40 (-2) INCEPTION ATEEZ 41 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You) LUNCH 42 (-1) 깨워 (Who U Are) Kang Daniel 43 (+4) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 44 (–) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 45 (-6) 스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming) ONF 46 (-1) ALL MY LOVE Park Bo Gum 47 (-10) Sacrifice Han Seung Woo 48 (+1) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 49 (-6) Now or By no means APRIL 50 (–) 첫 줄 (First Line) Shin Yong Jae

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%