BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Maintains Top Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 5

August 31, 2020
BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” held onto the highest spot for the eighth week in a row, breaking the Soompi Music Chart report for the music with essentially the most weeks at No. 1. The earlier report was held by BIGBANG’s “LIES” since 2007. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Debuting at No. 2 with a detailed rating is ITZY’s newest hit “Not Shy,” the title monitor from ITZY’s mini album of the identical identify. The energetic R&B dance monitor, with lyrics written by Park Jin Younger, expresses being sincere about emotions of affection.

Rounding out the highest three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” dropping one spot to No. 3. This music has gathered six music present wins.

Yet one more music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco,” a duet with Sunmi, strikes up 15 spots to No. 6 this week. Park Jin Younger composed and wrote the lyrics for this Euro disco music.

Singles Music Chart – August 2020, Week 5

RankMusicArtist/Band
11 (+1)ONBTS
12 (-5)MORE & MORETWICE
13 (-2)Into the I-LANDIU
14 (-4)홀로 (HOLO)Lee Hello
15 (+4)취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)Sandeul
16 (-3)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)Jeon Mi Do
17 (-2)PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)Chungha
18 (-2)METEORCHANGMO
19 (-2)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
20 (-2)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
21 (-7)MonsterPink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
22 (–)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
23 (-3)아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)BOL4
24 (–)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
25 (-2)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
26 (+8)HIPMAMAMOO
27 (-2)시작 (Begin)Gaho
28 (–)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person)Pleasure
29 (–)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
30 (+3)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
31 (-5)What You Ready ForSomi
32 (-2)거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)Baek Ji Younger
33 (-1)아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)Lee Soo Hyun
34 (new)BOCADreamCatcher
35 (–)BOYTREASURE
36 (–)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
37 (-6)환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)IZ*ONE
38 (new)TO BE OR NOT TO BEONEUS
39 (+7)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
40 (-2)INCEPTIONATEEZ
41 (-1)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
42 (-1)깨워 (Who U Are)Kang Daniel
43 (+4)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
44 (–)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
45 (-6)스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming)ONF
46 (-1)ALL MY LOVEPark Bo Gum
47 (-10)SacrificeHan Seung Woo
48 (+1)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
49 (-6)Now or By no meansAPRIL
50 (–)첫 줄 (First Line)Shin Yong Jae

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

