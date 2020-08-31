BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Maintains Top Spot; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, August Week 5

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” held onto the highest spot for the eighth week in a row, breaking the Soompi Music Chart report for the music with essentially the most weeks at No. 1. The earlier report was held by BIGBANG’s “LIES” since 2007. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
Debuting at No. 2 with a detailed rating is ITZY’s newest hit “Not Shy,” the title monitor from ITZY’s mini album of the identical identify. The energetic R&B dance monitor, with lyrics written by Park Jin Younger, expresses being sincere about emotions of affection.
Rounding out the highest three is (G)I-DLE’s “DUMDi DUMDi,” dropping one spot to No. 3. This music has gathered six music present wins.
Yet one more music newly entered the highest 10 this week. Park Jin Younger’s “When We Disco,” a duet with Sunmi, strikes up 15 spots to No. 6 this week. Park Jin Younger composed and wrote the lyrics for this Euro disco music.
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (+1)
|ON
|BTS
|12 (-5)
|MORE & MORE
|TWICE
|13 (-2)
|Into the I-LAND
|IU
|14 (-4)
|홀로 (HOLO)
|Lee Hello
|15 (+4)
|취기를 빌려 (Barely Tipsy)
|Sandeul
|16 (-3)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I really like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|17 (-2)
|PLAY (feat. CHANGMO)
|Chungha
|18 (-2)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|19 (-2)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|20 (-2)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|21 (-7)
|Monster
|Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi
|22 (–)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|23 (-3)
|아틀란티스 소녀 (Atlantis Princess)
|BOL4
|24 (–)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|25 (-2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|26 (+8)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|27 (-2)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|28 (–)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me an excellent particular person)
|Pleasure
|29 (–)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|30 (+3)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|31 (-5)
|What You Ready For
|Somi
|32 (-2)
|거짓말이라도 해서 널 보고싶어 (I nonetheless love you numerous)
|Baek Ji Younger
|33 (-1)
|아직 너의 시간에 살아 (In Your Time)
|Lee Soo Hyun
|34 (new)
|BOCA
|DreamCatcher
|35 (–)
|BOY
|TREASURE
|36 (–)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|37 (-6)
|환상동화 (Secret Story of the Swan)
|IZ*ONE
|38 (new)
|TO BE OR NOT TO BE
|ONEUS
|39 (+7)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|40 (-2)
|INCEPTION
|ATEEZ
|41 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|42 (-1)
|깨워 (Who U Are)
|Kang Daniel
|43 (+4)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|44 (–)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|45 (-6)
|스쿰빗스위밍 (Sukhumvit Swimming)
|ONF
|46 (-1)
|ALL MY LOVE
|Park Bo Gum
|47 (-10)
|Sacrifice
|Han Seung Woo
|48 (+1)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|49 (-6)
|Now or By no means
|APRIL
|50 (–)
|첫 줄 (First Line)
|Shin Yong Jae
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by varied main music charts in Korea in addition to the most well liked trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s occurring in Okay-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Okay-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
