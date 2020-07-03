BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV Sets New Record As It Surpasses 200 Million Views

BLACKPINK has set a brand new report with their newest comeback!

On July Three at round 6:46 p.m. KST, the music video for BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. As the music video was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, BLACKPINK was in a position to obtain the feat in simply seven days and 46 minutes.

This makes “How You Like That” the quickest Ok-pop group music video to succeed in 200 million views. It breaks the earlier report held by BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” at 11 days, 18 hours, and 50 minutes. The music video can be stated to now be the quickest video on YouTube to surpass 200 million views, a report presently held by Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” at roughly 7 days and 14 hours.

“How You Like That” can be BLACKPINK’s eighth group music video to hit 200 million views following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Enjoying with Fireplace,” “Whistle,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “STAY.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on the superb achievement!