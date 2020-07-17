General News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV Sets New Record As It Surpasses 300 Million Views

July 17, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to set new information!

On July 17 at roughly 6:11 p.m. KST, the music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. As the music video was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, this implies the feat was achieved in simply 21 days and 11 minutes!

Which means “How You Like That” has now set a brand new report for the quickest Ok-pop group music video to achieve 300 million views. BLACKPINK held the earlier report as “Kill This Love” had reached the milestone in roughly 32 days and 5 hours after its launch.

That is now BLACKPINK’s seventh music video to achieve the milestone following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Enjoying With Hearth,” “Whistle,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Why not have a good time by rewatching the music video under?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment