BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV Sets New Record As It Surpasses 300 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to set new information!
On July 17 at roughly 6:11 p.m. KST, the music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. As the music video was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, this implies the feat was achieved in simply 21 days and 11 minutes!
Which means “How You Like That” has now set a brand new report for the quickest Ok-pop group music video to achieve 300 million views. BLACKPINK held the earlier report as “Kill This Love” had reached the milestone in roughly 32 days and 5 hours after its launch.
That is now BLACKPINK’s seventh music video to achieve the milestone following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Enjoying With Hearth,” “Whistle,” and “Kill This Love.”
#BLACKPINK ‘How You Like That’ M/V HITS 300 MILLION VIEWS @Youtube
BLINKs worldwide, thanks a lot!
‘How You Like That’ M/V
?https://t.co/lShbHauSu0#블랙핑크 #JISOO #JENNIE #ROSÉ #LISA #HowYouLikeThat #MV #300MILLION #YOUTUBE #YG pic.twitter.com/xClXPTSddH
— YG FAMILY (@ygent_official) July 17, 2020
Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Why not have a good time by rewatching the music video under?
Add Comment