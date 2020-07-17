BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV Sets New Record As It Surpasses 300 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to set new information!

On July 17 at roughly 6:11 p.m. KST, the music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. As the music video was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, this implies the feat was achieved in simply 21 days and 11 minutes!

Which means “How You Like That” has now set a brand new report for the quickest Ok-pop group music video to achieve 300 million views. BLACKPINK held the earlier report as “Kill This Love” had reached the milestone in roughly 32 days and 5 hours after its launch.

That is now BLACKPINK’s seventh music video to achieve the milestone following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Enjoying With Hearth,” “Whistle,” and “Kill This Love.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Why not have a good time by rewatching the music video under?