BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Officially Sets YouTube Record For Most Views In First 24 Hours

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” MV has formally damaged YouTube data!

On June 29, Selection reported that BLACKPINK’s 24-hour view depend for “How You Like That” was confirmed by YouTube to be 86.three million. YouTube additionally said that “How You Like That” had set the document for the most-viewed YouTube Premiere with 1.66 million simultaneous viewers at its peak.

BLACKPINK was reported to have damaged these data earlier this week, however with unofficial numbers. YouTube’s official view depend typically differs from view counts which are measured in actual time.

The earlier official document holder was BTS, with “Boy With Luv” beforehand holding the official document for many views inside 24 hours (74.6 million views) and “ON” beforehand holding the official document for most-viewed YouTube Premiere (1.54 million concurrent viewers). Previous to BTS, BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” had held the document for many views inside 24 hours.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Supply (1)