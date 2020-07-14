BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 2

There are numerous modifications within the prime 10 of Soompi’s Music Chart this week!
BLACKPINK’s new music “How You Like That” strikes up ten spots to take over as our new No. 1 music this week. This music debuted at No. 11 final week regardless of being launched solely three days earlier than the chart cutoff date. “How You Like That” has been sweeping music charts and music exhibits in Korea lately. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
“How You Like That” is a pre-released single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming album which is scheduled to be launched later this yr. It’s a highly effective hip hop music crammed with the group’s distinctive and charismatic charms, and the music expresses dedication to advance and fly larger in any darkish scenario.
Debuting at No. 2 is MAMAMOO’s Hwasa along with her newest hit “Maria,” the title music from her first mini album of the identical title. Hwasa took half within the composition and lyrics of this music with a deep message about all of the ache brought on by hatred in direction of somebody. The lyrics counsel taking a optimistic step ahead with hopes and goals.
Rounding out the highest three is IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” transferring down one spot to No. 3.
Two extra songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.
Sunmi’s “pporappippam” enters at No. 6. It’s a metropolis pop dance monitor with a surprising mixture of brass, synth bass, flute, strings, and guitar sounds. The summery music expresses numerous facets of affection.
Following the massive success of “Any music” earlier within the yr, Zico’s “Summer time Hate” debuts at No. 9 this week. The summery hip hop monitor describes the annoyance skilled on a extremely popular summer time day, and the music options Rain.
Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 2
-
1 (+10) How You Like That
- Chart Information
- 11 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (new) Maria
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
3 (-1) Secret Story of the Swan
- Chart Information
- 2 Earlier rank
- 3 Variety of week on chart
- 2 Peak on chart
-
4 (-1) Left & Proper
- Chart Information
- 3 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
-
5 (-1) Into the I-LAND
- Chart Information
- 4 Earlier rank
- 2 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
6 (new) pporappippam
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
7 (-6) MORE & MORE
- Chart Information
- 1 Earlier rank
- 5 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
8 (-2) Aloha
- Chart Information
- 6 Earlier rank
- 15 Variety of week on chart
- 4 Peak on chart
-
9 (new) Summer time Hate (feat. Rain)
- Chart Information
- 0 Earlier rank
- 1 Variety of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
-
10 (-5) Nonstop
- Chart Information
- 5 Earlier rank
- 10 Variety of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Tune
|Artist/Band
|11 (-4)
|사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)
|Jeon Mi Do
|12 (-4)
|ON
|BTS
|13 (-1)
|Psycho
|Purple Velvet
|14 (+3)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|15 (-2)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|16 (-1)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|17 (-8)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual)
|Pleasure
|18 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|19 (–)
|시작 (Begin)
|Gaho
|20 (+1)
|Sweet
|Baekhyun
|21 (+2)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|22 (-2)
|WANNABE
|ITZY
|23 (-9)
|덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)
|Apink
|24 (-8)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|25 (+1)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)
|AKMU
|26 (new)
|답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)
|AB6IX
|27 (+1)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)
|Noel
|28 (+3)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|29 (-4)
|어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)
|LUNCH
|30 (-8)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)
|City Zakapa
|31 (-7)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|32 (+2)
|To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|33 (-6)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|34 (-5)
|神메뉴 (God’s Menu)
|Stray Youngsters
|35 (-3)
|언제라도 어디에서라도 (Every time Wherever)
|Jung Seung Hwan
|36 (new)
|파랗게 (Love Me Tougher)
|WOODZ
|37 (-7)
|Blissful
|Taeyeon
|38 (-3)
|취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)
|Hwang In Wook
|39 (new)
|난장판 (Bedlam)
|Lee Jin Hyuk
|40 (-7)
|ONE(Lucid Dream)
|Golden Little one
|41 (-1)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|42 (-1)
|품 (Hug)
|BOL4
|43 (new)
|Thunder
|VERIVERY
|44 (new)
|숨 (Breath)
|Sam Kim
|45 (+1)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|46 (-3)
|FANTASIA
|MONSTA X
|47 (-11)
|썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Wanting For Love)
|Baek A Yeon
|48 (-4)
|작사가 (Lyricist)
|Heize
|49 (-4)
|다른 누구 말고 너야 (Not Anybody Else)
|Kim Na Younger
|50 (-11)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
Concerning the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
