BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Rises To No. 1; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, July Week 2

July 14, 2020
There are numerous modifications within the prime 10 of Soompi’s Music Chart this week!

BLACKPINK’s new music “How You Like That” strikes up ten spots to take over as our new No. 1 music this week. This music debuted at No. 11 final week regardless of being launched solely three days earlier than the chart cutoff date. “How You Like That” has been sweeping music charts and music exhibits in Korea lately. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

“How You Like That” is a pre-released single from BLACKPINK’s upcoming album which is scheduled to be launched later this yr. It’s a highly effective hip hop music crammed with the group’s distinctive and charismatic charms, and the music expresses dedication to advance and fly larger in any darkish scenario.

Debuting at No. 2 is MAMAMOO’s Hwasa along with her newest hit “Maria,” the title music from her first mini album of the identical title. Hwasa took half within the composition and lyrics of this music with a deep message about all of the ache brought on by hatred in direction of somebody. The lyrics counsel taking a optimistic step ahead with hopes and goals.

Rounding out the highest three is IZ*ONE’s “Secret Story of the Swan,” transferring down one spot to No. 3.

Two extra songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.

Sunmi’s “pporappippam” enters at No. 6. It’s a metropolis pop dance monitor with a surprising mixture of brass, synth bass, flute, strings, and guitar sounds. The summery music expresses numerous facets of affection.

Following the massive success of “Any music” earlier within the yr, Zico’s “Summer time Hate” debuts at No. 9 this week. The summery hip hop monitor describes the annoyance skilled on a extremely popular summer time day, and the music options Rain.

Singles Music Chart – July 2020, Week 2

RankTuneArtist/Band
11 (-4)사랑하게 될 줄 알았어 (I knew I like)Jeon Mi Do
12 (-4)ONBTS
13 (-1)PsychoPurple Velvet
14 (+3)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
15 (-2)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
16 (-1)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
17 (-8)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me a great individual)Pleasure
18 (–)METEORCHANGMO
19 (–)시작 (Begin)Gaho
20 (+1)SweetBaekhyun
21 (+2)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
22 (-2)WANNABEITZY
23 (-9)덤더럼 (Dumhdurum)Apink
24 (-8)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
25 (+1)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I like the heartbreak, you’re the one I like)AKMU
26 (new)답을 줘 (THE ANSWER)AB6IX
27 (+1)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Night time)Noel
28 (+3)HIPMAMAMOO
29 (-4)어떻게 지내 (답가) (I Don’t Want You)LUNCH
30 (-8)그대 고운 내사랑 (Lovely My Love)City Zakapa
31 (-7)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
32 (+2)To You My Gentle (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
33 (-6)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
34 (-5)神메뉴 (God’s Menu)Stray Youngsters
35 (-3)언제라도 어디에서라도 (Every time Wherever)Jung Seung Hwan
36 (new)파랗게 (Love Me Tougher)WOODZ
37 (-7)BlissfulTaeyeon
38 (-3)취했나봐 (I feel, I’m drunk)Hwang In Wook
39 (new)난장판 (Bedlam)Lee Jin Hyuk
40 (-7)ONE(Lucid Dream)Golden Little one
41 (-1)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
42 (-1)품 (Hug)BOL4
43 (new)ThunderVERIVERY
44 (new)숨 (Breath)Sam Kim
45 (+1)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
46 (-3)FANTASIAMONSTA X
47 (-11)썸 타긴 뭘 타 (Wanting For Love)Baek A Yeon
48 (-4)작사가 (Lyricist)Heize
49 (-4)다른 누구 말고 너야 (Not Anybody Else)Kim Na Younger
50 (-11)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah

Concerning the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a singular chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however around the globe. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

