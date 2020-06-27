BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Sets New Record For Fastest K-Pop Group MV To 50 Million

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” has surpassed 50 million views!

The track was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and roughly 11 hours and 25 minutes after its launch, “How You Like That” surpassed 50 million views on YouTube, setting a brand new report because the quickest Okay-pop group MV to succeed in the milestone. The earlier report for quickest Korean group MV to 50 million views was set by BTS’s “Boy With Luv,” which hit 50 million in simply over 13 hours.

BLACKPINK additionally shattered their very own report for quickest woman group MV to 50 million, which that they had beforehand set with “Kill This Love.” On the time of launch, it reached 50 million views in simply over 24 hours.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch “How You Like That” beneath: