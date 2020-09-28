BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Sets Record For Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Hit 550 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” music video has hit 550 million views!

The music video for “How You Like That” was launched on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, and it surpassed 550 million views on September 28 KST. This implies it took lower than three months and two days to succeed in the milestone.

“How You Like That” has now damaged the earlier report for quickest Korean group MV to collect 550 million views, which was set by their very own MV for “Kill This Love” at 4 months and 18 days.

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is the group’s seventh music video to succeed in 550 million views after “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Kill This Love,” “Enjoying with Hearth,” and “Whistle.”

Watch the music video as soon as extra!