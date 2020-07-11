General News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Spends 2nd Week In Top 50 Of UK’s Official Singles Chart

July 11, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is spending its second week on the UK’s Official Singles Chart!

On July 10 native time, the UK Official Charts launched its charts for the week ending in July 16. BLACKPINK’s new pre-release single “How You Like That” has grabbed No. 44 this week, after debuting at No. 20 final week.

“How You Like That” was launched as the primary a part of BLACKPINK’s three-step comeback, which is deliberate to incorporate a full album in September.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment