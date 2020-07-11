BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Spends 2nd Week In Top 50 Of UK’s Official Singles Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” is spending its second week on the UK’s Official Singles Chart!

On July 10 native time, the UK Official Charts launched its charts for the week ending in July 16. BLACKPINK’s new pre-release single “How You Like That” has grabbed No. 44 this week, after debuting at No. 20 final week.

“How You Like That” was launched as the primary a part of BLACKPINK’s three-step comeback, which is deliberate to incorporate a full album in September.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!