BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” stays on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week!

Billboard has now launched its charts for the week ending on July 18. BLACKPINK’s pre-release single “How You Like That,” which entered the chart final week at No. 33, grabs No. 91 in its second week.

The Hot 100 ranks the most well-liked songs in the US, based mostly on gross sales, radio play, and streaming.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!