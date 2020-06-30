BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Surpasses 150 Million Views At Record Speed

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continues to smash information!

On June 30 at roughly 5 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “How You Like That” surpassed 150 million views on YouTube. The observe was launched earlier this week on June 26 at 6 p.m. KST, that means that it took the MV simply three days and 11 hours to achieve the milestone.

The earlier report for the quickest Korean group music video to achieve 150 million views was BTS’s “Boy With Luv” at 5 days and 4 hours.

BLACKPINK additionally hit this report across the identical time that YouTube formally confirmed “How You Like That” because the most-viewed MV throughout the first 24 hours in addition to the most-viewed YouTube Premiere.

Watch the music video for “How You Like That” beneath: