Blackpink’s ‘How You Like That’ Video Edited to Remove Hindu Deity – Variety

When Blackpink launched a music video for its new music “How You Like That,” the all-female Okay-pop group rapidly came upon that one thing a few of its worldwide followers don’t like is having Hindi deities portrayed in a pop music context.

The followers’ rebellion on social media bought outcomes, because the offending picture was quietly edited out of the video June 30, though the scissoring wasn’t widely known till this week. Some are nonetheless demanding an apology.

The unique video, that includes Blackpink’s Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, included a statue of the Hindu deity Ganesha. The elephant-headed god flashed within the background, whereas the group’s rapper Lisa carried out on a velvet throne.

The Hindu god was onscreen for seconds, however the glimpse of Ganesha within the video was sufficient for a lot of followers, particularly in India, to specific their discomfort. The group was accused of cultural appropriation, of utilizing a sacred object as a prop and of disrespecting it by inserting it on the ground.

Wrote a fan from Delhi: “No hate to the artists however our Hindu faith and Gods aren’t a toy/prop/aesthetic for popular culture music movies to use and this isn’t even the primary time Hindu and Desi tradition is disrespected!”

This submit ignited a petition signed by over 4,500 followers demanding YG Leisure, the group’s company, to “take down or challenge a public apology for insulting Hindu tradition.” The company was additionally bombarded by emails, a few of which adopted a fan-made template.

4 days after its launch, YG Leisure uploaded a brand new model of the video with out the deity. “It was instantly edited after we grew to become conscious of it,” stated a YG consultant to the New York Instances.

Whereas the controversial scene has been eliminated, Tanyi Iver, who began the petition, nonetheless calls for YG Leisure an apology for “[making] enjoyable of [Hindu] tradition and [Hindu] dance varieties.” The company has but to launch a proper assertion.

This isn’t the primary incident the place Okay-pop followers, an internet-savvy group throughout the globe, have pushed Korean artists to be extra culturally delicate. They’ve additionally been politically energetic on-line, most not too long ago registering for President Trump’s Oklahoma rally with the intention of boycotting the occasion.

Blackpink is a South Korean lady group represented by YG Leisure, the corporate additionally behind boy band Huge Bang. Final month, their new smash “How You Like That” claimed the 24-hour views title on YouTube from BTS after setting the mark in April 2019 with “Kill This Love” (56.7 million views within the first 24 hours) and topped Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Subsequent” (46 million views within the first 24 hours).

On June 29, YouTube stated the “How You Like That” video, with 86.three million views within the first 24 hours, set a brand new file for the biggest-ever YouTube Premiere with 1.66 million peak concurrent viewers. The view depend topped the earlier record-holder, BTS’ “Boy With Luv” that includes Halsey, which recorded 74.6 million views within the preliminary one-day interval.

Variety’s senior music editor Jem Aswad tagged the three-minute monitor as the most effective singles of the week. “The most recent from these Okay-pop titans is definitely a sleight of hand,” she wrote. “It begins off pop, however on the refrain, the beat modifications up and instantly it’s all swagger, with some scorching rapping and a grinding beat — and a way more aggro perspective than we’d have come to anticipate.”

Watch Blackpink’s “How You Like That” — now sans any Ganesha content material: