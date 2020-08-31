BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Wins Song Of Summer At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

BLACKPINK has gained their first award on the MTV Video Music Awards!
The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards befell on August 30 native time, and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” was introduced because the Song of Summer.
CONGRATULATIONS @BLACKPINK ON WINNING SONG OF SUMMER ☀️@ygofficialblink ? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Y8AabC5JtD
— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 31, 2020
Song of Summer is a class based mostly on fan votes on social media. This 12 months’s voting befell on MTV’s Instagram Story.
Congratulations to BLACKPINK!
