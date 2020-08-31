General News

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Wins Song Of Summer At 2020 MTV Video Music Awards

August 31, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK has gained their first award on the MTV Video Music Awards!

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards befell on August 30 native time, and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” was introduced because the Song of Summer.

Song of Summer is a class based mostly on fan votes on social media. This 12 months’s voting befell on MTV’s Instagram Story.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment