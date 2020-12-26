BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” Becomes Their 8th MV To Hit 450 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” has achieved a brand new milestone!

On December 26 round 6:30 a.m. KST, the music video for “Ice Cream” surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. The MV, which options Selena Gomez, was launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST, that means that it took about 3 months, 27 days, and 17 hours to achieve the milestone.

That is BLACKPINK’s eighth music video to surpass 450 million views, after “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Enjoying With Fireplace,” and “Whistle.”

Try the summer time vibes in “Ice Cream” once more beneath!