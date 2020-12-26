General News

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” Becomes Their 8th MV To Hit 450 Million Views

December 26, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” has achieved a brand new milestone!

On December 26 round 6:30 a.m. KST, the music video for “Ice Cream” surpassed 450 million views on YouTube. The MV, which options Selena Gomez, was launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST, that means that it took about 3 months, 27 days, and 17 hours to achieve the milestone.

That is BLACKPINK’s eighth music video to surpass 450 million views, after “How You Like That,” “Kill This Love,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “BOOMBAYAH,” “Enjoying With Fireplace,” and “Whistle.”

Try the summer time vibes in “Ice Cream” once more beneath!

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.