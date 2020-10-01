BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” Becomes Their 8th MV To Reach 300 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s music video for “Ice Cream” has hit 300 million views!

“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK’s current single with Selena Gomez, was launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video surpassed 300 million views on YouTube on October 1 at roughly 4:45 p.m. KST, which means it took rather less than one month, three days, and 4 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Ice Cream” is BLACKPINK’s eighth music video to succeed in the milestone following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Enjoying With Fireplace,” “Whistle,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Take a look at the music video beneath: