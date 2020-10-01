General News

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” Becomes Their 8th MV To Reach 300 Million Views

October 1, 2020
1 Min Read

BLACKPINK’s music video for “Ice Cream” has hit 300 million views!

“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK’s current single with Selena Gomez, was launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. The music video surpassed 300 million views on YouTube on October 1 at roughly 4:45 p.m. KST, which means it took rather less than one month, three days, and 4 hours to succeed in the milestone.

“Ice Cream” is BLACKPINK’s eighth music video to succeed in the milestone following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Enjoying With Fireplace,” “Whistle,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Take a look at the music video beneath:

