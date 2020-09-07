BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” MV Becomes Their 9th MV To Reach 200 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” music video has now reached 200 million views!

Launched on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST, “Ice Cream” is BLACKPINK’s new single with Selena Gomez. On September eight at 2:05 a.m. KST, it hit 200 million views on YouTube! This implies it took roughly 10 days and 13 hours to achieve the milestone.

“Ice Cream” is now BLACKPINK’s ninth music video to achieve 200 million views, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Taking part in with Hearth,” “Whistle,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” “STAY,” and “How You Like That.”

Have fun by watching “Ice Cream” once more beneath!