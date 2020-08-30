BLACKPINK’s “Ice Cream” MV Hurtles Past 100 Million Views At Impressive Speed

BLACKPINK’s newest music video has already surpassed 100 million views!

On August 30 at roughly 5:56 a.m. KST, BLACKPINK’s music video for “Ice Cream,” their new single with Selena Gomez, soared previous 100 million views on YouTube—which means that it took the track simply in the future, 16 hours, and 56 minutes to attain the feat.

“Ice Cream” is now BLACKPINK’s second-fastest music video to hit the 100 million mark, bested solely by their earlier pre-release single “How You Like That,” which took in the future, eight hours, and 22 minutes to succeed in the milestone in June.

Additionally it is BLACKPINK’s ninth general group music video to surpass 100 million views, following “BOOMBAYAH,” “Enjoying with Hearth,” “Whistle,” “As If It’s Your Final,” “Keep,” “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK on their spectacular achievement!

Watch the colourful music video for “Ice Cream” once more under: