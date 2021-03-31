BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shows Love For WINNER’s Song Mino With Sweet Birthday Posts

BLACKPINK’s Jennie warmed followers’ hearts by adorably wishing WINNER’s Song Mino a contented birthday!

On March 30, Jennie took to Instagram Tales to indicate love for her pal and YG Leisure labelmate Song Mino on his birthday.

Sharing two cute photographs that they snapped collectively, Jennie wrote, “Completely happy Birthday Mino. Why do I look awkward..?” On the second photograph, which they took at Song Mino’s first artwork exhibit again in 2019, she playfully added the caption, “Sunflower ahjussi, HBD.”

Completely happy Birthday, Song Mino!