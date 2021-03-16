BLACKPINK’s Jennie Talks About Feeling A Sense Of Accomplishment Through Fashion

BLACKPINK’s Jennie appears to be like alluring for the April cowl of Harper’s Bazaar journal!

Within the new pictorial, Jennie captivates along with her highly effective presence whereas modeling Chanel’s spring and summer season assortment because the model’s world ambassador. Capturing each her lovable aspect and her magnificence, the picture shoot options facial expressions and poses that pay homage to the legendary actresses from the technology of La Nouvelle Obscure (French New Wave), which impressed Chanel’s new assortment.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Jennie shared, “I really feel a unique sense of accomplishment and satisfaction once I create new visuals with a model I like in comparison with once I work on music.”

