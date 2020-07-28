BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO” Becomes 1st K-Pop Female Solo MV To Hit 500 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO” has hit a brand new milestone!

On July 28 at roughly 4:20 a.m. KST, the “SOLO” music video surpassed 500 million views on YouTube. “SOLO,” which was launched on November 12, 2018, was Jennie’s debut as a solo artist, and took about 1 12 months, eight months, and 15 days to achieve the milestone.

That is the primary time {that a} feminine Okay-pop soloist has completed this feat.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK is gearing up for the second a part of their three-part comeback plan with a brand new single in August.

Take a look at the MV for “SOLO” once more under!