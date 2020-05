BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s MV has reached a brand new milestone!

Jennie debuted as a solo artist on November 12, 2018 along with her observe “SOLO.” On Might 4, the music video for the tune hit 450 million views, changing into the primary ever MV by a Ok-pop feminine soloist to perform the achievement. It reached the milestone in 1 yr, 5 months, and 22 days.

Watch “SOLO” once more beneath to rejoice!