BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO” Is The First K-Pop Female Solo Artist MV To Hit 550 Million Views

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO” has achieved a brand new milestone!

On October 17 at roughly 11:20 p.m. KST, the music video for “SOLO” surpassed 550 million views on YouTube.

“SOLO,” Jennie’s debut MV as a solo artist, was launched on November 12, 2018, which implies it took about 1 yr and 11 months to attain the milestone. This additionally marks the primary time {that a} music video from a Ok-pop feminine solo artist has achieved the feat.

BLACKPINK not too long ago launched their first studio album, “THE ALBUM,” which made historical past on the Billboard 200 by debuting at No. 2. Jennie’s “SOLO” additionally not too long ago achieved a brand new milestone by changing into the most-streamed music by any Korean soloist on Spotify.

Congratulations to Jennie!

Try the “SOLO” MV once more beneath: