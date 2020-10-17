BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “SOLO” Overtakes PSY’s “Gangnam Type” On Spotify To Become Most-Streamed Song By Korean Soloist

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has simply set a brand new document on Spotify!

On October 16, YG Leisure formally introduced that BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s solo debut observe “SOLO” had surpassed 240.8 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed tune by any Korean soloist on the platform.

The earlier document for most-streamed tune by a Korean soloist was held by PSY’s 2012 smash hit “Gangnam Type,” which has racked up over 240.6 million streams on Spotify.

“SOLO” already made Spotify historical past as soon as earlier this 12 months, when it turned the primary tune by a Korean feminine soloist to surpass 200 million streams on the platform again in April.

Congratulations to Jennie on her spectacular achievement!

