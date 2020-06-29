BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And WJSN’s Bona Warm Hearts With Their Adorable Friendship

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and WJSN’s Bona’s friendship continues to be going robust!

On June 28, BLACKPINK carried out their new comeback observe “How You Like That” for the primary time on SBS’s “Inkigayo.”

That very same day, Jisoo took to Instagram Tales to disclose that she had frolicked along with her shut pal Bona—who’s at present within the midst of her personal promotions for WJSN’s “Butterfly“—backstage.

Jisoo shared a cute photograph that she had snapped with Bona and added as a caption, “Comfortable glad to see you.”

Bona then uploaded Jisoo’s put up to her personal Instagram story and wrote, “The primary time in an extended whereas that we met up whereas carrying make-up…”

Watch BLACKPINK’s and WJSN’s performances on the most recent episode of “Inkigayo” under!

