BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Confirmed For Leading Role In New Drama By “SKY Fort” Director And Writer

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is starring in a drama!

On August 18, MyDaily reported that Jisoo was forged as the feminine lead within the upcoming drama “Snowdrop” (tentative title) that’s underneath dialogue to air on JTBC.

Following the report, a supply from YG Leisure confirmed, “It’s true that Jisoo is starring within the new drama ‘Snowdrop.’”

In June, Kim Hye Yoon was revealed to be contemplating a proposal to star in the drama, however there has not been an replace on her standing but. The drama can be written by Yoo Hyun Mi and directed by Jo Hyun Tak. The screenwriter and director beforehand joined palms to create the hit drama “SKY Fort.”

Jisoo is taking her first main function via “Snowdrop.” Previous to her debut, she made a cameo look in KBS 2TV’s “The Producers,” and final yr, she appeared in tvN’s “Arthdal Chronicles” as Tune Joong Ki‘s character Sa Ya’s previous old flame Sae Na Rae.

