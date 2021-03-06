BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Officially Named Dior’s Global Ambassador For Both Fashion And Beauty

Dior has introduced that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will now be a world ambassador for each Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty!

On March 6, Dior formally named Jisoo “the brand new Dior world ambassador for each Fashion and Beauty.” The luxurious model and style home additionally commented that their inventive director Maria Grazia Chiuri had been impressed by Jisoo whereas designing Dior’s Fall 2021 assortment.

“[Jisoo] embodies along with her singular audacity the Home’s modernity and the passionate creativity of Maria Grazia Chiuri, who was impressed by the Korean singer for her Dior Fall 2021 assortment,” said Dior. “Jisoo can even completely incarnate the empowering make-up created by [Christian Dior makeup creative and image director] Peter Philips.”

Though Jisoo was already a world ambassador for Dior Beauty—and just lately started representing Dior Fashion inside South Korea—she is now a world ambassador for Dior Fashion as effectively.

Congratulations to Jisoo!