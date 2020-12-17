BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Thanks Fellow Member Rosé For Sending Gift To Drama Set

BLACKPINK’s Rosé confirmed candy help for her fellow member Jisoo and her new drama “Snowdrop” (working title)!

On December 16, Jisoo shared photographs on Instagram that reveals her in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Rosé. The highest banner on the truck reads, “Everybody!! Please take excellent care of our Jisoo! I want you one of the best, ‘Snowdrop’!” The banner on the facet reads, “Take a look at our stunning Jisoo and cheer up! Please love Eun Younger Cho (Jisoo’s character) quite a bit!”

Within the caption, Jisoo wrote, “Rosé is the one who despatched me my very first espresso truck. I like you.”

Rosé commented on the submit, “I like Younger Cho!”

“Snowdrop” will inform the love story of Im Soo Ho, a pupil at a prestigious college who instantly rushes right into a feminine dorm someday coated in blood (performed by Jung Hae In), and Eun Younger Cho, the cheerful and lovable pupil who hides him and takes care of his wounds even whereas dealing with hazard below shut surveillance (performed by Jisoo).

The drama will likely be helmed by the director and author of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Fortress” and is at the moment scheduled to start airing someday in 2021.

