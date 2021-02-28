BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Thanks Her Members For Their Sweet Gifts To Her Drama Set

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa not too long ago confirmed help for Jisoo and her new drama “Snowdrop” (working title)!

On February 27, Jisoo shared pictures and a video clip on Instagram that present her in entrance of espresso and snack vehicles despatched by Jennie and Lisa.

Within the first publish, she thanks Jennie who despatched her a banner that reads “Please take excellent care of my Jicho (a mix of Jisoo and her character’s title Younger Cho).” Jennie shared, “Jendeuk (Jisoo’s nickname for Jennie which is a mix of Jennie and jjindeuk, which implies ‘clingy’) gave Younger Cho a brand new nickname. Thanks. I like you.”

Jisoo additionally confirmed off the banner by Lisa, which is a three-line acrostic poem utilizing the drama’s title “Snowdrop” that reads, “It was heart-fluttering. It was an epiphany. Attractive Younger Cho!” On the backside, it reads, “Benefit from the meals!”

Jisoo praised Lisa for the candy poem and shared an acrostic poem of her personal utilizing the title Lisa. She wrote, “Lisa, I like you.”

In her third publish, which is a brief video clip, Jisoo fortunately reveals the items from her members. Within the caption, she mentions that her members are the primary individuals to present her with espresso and snack vehicles. She doesn’t neglect to thank Rosé who was the primary particular person ever to ship her a espresso truck. Jisoo shared her affection for her members, saying, “BLACKPINK is the very best! I like you so, a lot!”

Jisoo additionally shared pictures of the items on her Instagram Story and tagged Lisa and Jennie as she responded to their artistic banners.

“Snowdrop” will inform the love story of Im Soo Ho, a pupil at a prestigious college who instantly rushes right into a feminine dorm someday lined in blood (performed by Jung Hae In), and Eun Younger Cho, the cheerful and lovable pupil who hides him and takes care of his wounds even whereas dealing with hazard below shut surveillance (performed by Jisoo).

The drama might be helmed by the director and author of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Fortress” and is presently scheduled to start airing someday in 2021.

