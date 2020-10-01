BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Guest Appearance On “Scrumptious Rendezvous” Sets New Personal Record For Show

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo‘s upcoming look on SBS’s “Scrumptious Rendezvous” has already helped set a brand new private file for the present!

“Scrumptious Rendezvous” is a well-liked cooking selection present with a star-studded solid that features Tremendous Junior‘s Kim Heechul, ZE:A’s Kim Dong Jun, Yang Se Hyung, and Yoo Byung Jae. Led by movie star chef Baek Jong Gained, the solid members spotlight completely different regionally grown specialty substances every week as they develop new recipes and prepare dinner up quite a lot of dishes.

Jisoo can be showing as a visitor on the October 1 episode of the hit present, and through filming, she took half in this system’s signature “Scrumptious Procuring Dwell” broadcast. The present’s stay residence procuring broadcasts function the solid promoting a particular native specialty to viewers as a way to assist out native farmers, and so they have already got a powerful file of constantly promoting out their product every week.

Nevertheless, Jisoo’s look catapulted the viewer rely for the present’s stay broadcast to a brand new all-time excessive, main extra individuals to tune in than ever earlier than. In response to this system’s producers, effectively over 60,000 simultaneous viewers watched the second half of the stay broadcast.

On the upcoming episode of the range present, novice chef Jisoo will assist the solid uncover the charms of a particular kind of squash (that actually interprets to “crooked squash”), and underneath the instruction of chef Baek Jong Gained, she’s going to valiantly strive her hand at flipping squash pancakes in a frying pan for the very first time.

Jisoo’s episode of “Scrumptious Rendezvous” will air on October 1 at 8:55 p.m. KST.

Watch “Scrumptious Rendezvous” with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)