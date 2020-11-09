BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” Becomes Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Reach 1.1 Billion Views

BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” MV soared to a brand new milestone on YouTube!

The music video for “Kill This Love” got here out on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST, and the music is the title observe for BLACKPINK’s mini album of the identical title. On November 9 at 10:56 p.m. KST, “Kill This Love” hit 1.1 billion views, turning into their second MV to take action.

It took one yr, seven months, 4 days, 22 hours, and 56 minutes for “Kill This Love” to hit the milestone. It due to this fact beats the earlier document for quickest Okay-pop group MV to realize the feat, which was held by BLACKPINK’s “DDU-DU DDU-DU” after reaching 1.1 billion views in one yr, 9 months, eight days, and 18 hours.

Watch “Kill This Love” once more beneath to have a good time!