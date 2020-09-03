BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” Becomes Their 2nd MV To Surpass 1 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has as soon as once more reached a formidable YouTube milestone!

On September 2 at roughly 3:08 p.m. KST, the woman group’s music video for “Kill This Love” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. This is about one yr, 4 months, 28 days, and 15 hours since its launch on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Kill This Love” is BLACKPINK’s second music video to achieve 1 billion views following “DDU-DU DDU-DU” in November 2019. The one different Korean music movies which have achieved this feat are BTS’s “DNA” together with PSY’s “GANGNAM STYLE” and “GENTLEMAN.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the “Kill This Love” music video once more under: