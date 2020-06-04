BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” Becomes Their 3rd MV To Hit 850 Million Views

BLACKPINK has reached one other YouTube milestone!

The lady group’s music video for “Kill This Love” was launched on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST.

On June 4, “Kill This Love” surpassed 850 million views. This is about one yr, one month, and 30 days since its launch on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST.

“Kill This Love” is BLACKPINK’s third music video to realize this feat following “DDU-DU DDU-DU” and “BOOMBAYAH.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the “Kill This Love” music video once more under: