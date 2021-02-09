BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” Is The Fastest K-Pop Group MV To Surpass 1.2 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has set a brand new document on YouTube!

In accordance with YG Leisure, BLACKPINK’s music video for “Kill This Love” surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube round 12:38 a.m. KST on February 9.

This makes BLACKPINK the primary Ok-pop group to have two music movies with over 1.2 billion views. Their first music video to interrupt this document, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” at the moment has over 1.4 billion views on YouTube.

“Kill This Love” can also be now the quickest Ok-pop group music video to surpass 1.2 billion views. “Kill This Love” was launched on April 5, 2019 at 12 a.m. KST, which means that it took about one yr, 10 months, and 4 days to succeed in the milestone. This surpasses the document beforehand set by “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” which took simply over two years to perform the feat.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Supply (1)