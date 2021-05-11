BLACKPINK’s Lisa And (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon Reportedly Featuring In “Kingdom” Performances + Program Comments

“Kingdom: Legendary War” (hereafter “Kingdom”) has responded to reports of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon appearing on the program.

On May 11, industry representatives reported that Lisa and Miyeon participated in the “Kingdom” recording on May 11. The report stated that Lisa will be featuring in iKON’s performance, while Miyeon will be featuring in (G)I-DLE’s performance.

In response to the report, a representative of “Kingdom” commented, “Please watch the broadcast to find out.”

“Kingdom” airs every Thursday at 7:50 p.m. KST. According to the report, the episode including the featuring artists will air on May 27.

Stay tuned for updates!

Source (1) (2)