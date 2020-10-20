BLACKPINK’s Lisa Becomes Global Ambassador For MAC Cosmetics

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been appointed a worldwide ambassador for MAC Cosmetics!

The cosmetics model formally introduced the information on October 19, saying, “We’re pumped to lastly announce Lisa from BLACKPINK as the most recent face of MAC Cosmetics. We’ve acquired so many main surprises in retailer for our new international model ambassador.”

FOR THE LOVE OF LISA ?! We’re pumped to lastly announce Lisa from Blackpink as the most recent face of M·A·C Cosmetics. We’ve acquired so many main surprises in retailer for our new Global Model Ambassador. So, join our emails to remain up-to-date on all issues Lisa! #MACLOVESLISA pic.twitter.com/fjfOENHisZ — maccosmetics (@MACcosmetics) October 19, 2020

MAC Cosmetics’ senior vice chairman and international artistic director Drew Elliott shared in a press release, “At all times assured and by no means one to shrink back from dangers, she embodies our dedication to celebrating individuality and self-expression above all else. We will’t await her followers to see what she has in retailer for them by means of our collaboration.”

Lisa additionally acknowledged to Billboard, “MAC is actually on the forefront of trendsetting, which jogs my memory each time I see a MAC marketing campaign or the unbelievable appears their artists create backstage at trend weeks around the globe. It’s an honor to accomplice with a model with such an unbelievable heritage and unequalled experience in make-up artistry. I’m thrilled and looking out ahead to this journey!”

Lisa is the primary feminine Ok-pop idol to be the face of MAC Cosmetics. Congratulations to Lisa!

Supply (1) (2) (3)